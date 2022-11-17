Discrimination against migrant workers deplored

November 17, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

United Nations, Nov. 16: The General Assembly asked “certain countries of Europe and of other continents” yesterday to end “the discriminatory treatment to which migrant workers in their territory are the victims”. The Assembly adopted a resolution to that effect by a vote of 123-0 with 1 abstention, after refusing to delete the reference to “certain countries” on a separate vote of 103-2 with 16 abstentions. The resolution asked those countries “particularly to ensure the improvement of arrangements for receiving such workers”. Belgium and Denmark voted against the words, “certain countries of Europe and other continents”. Neither explained its vote. But Mrs. Baroness Ellles of Britain, one of those that abstained from voting on the phrase, explained that she did so because “the emphasis of Europe is misplaced”. The resolution recommended that the U.N. Commission on Human Rights “consider the labour through illicit and clandestine trafficking” at its next session, invited the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to continue its studies in that problem, and urged the governments to ratify the 1949 ILO convention in migration for employment. In other resolutions, the Assembly unanimously decided to “launch the decade for action to combat racism and racial discrimination” on December 10, 1973, 25th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Voted 124-0 with one abstention to request universal ratification by the date of the convention in the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination. Agreed 103-0 with 21 abstentions to ask that the Commission on Human Rights give priority at its next session to a revised draft on the suppression of apartheid.