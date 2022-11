November 17, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

The queerest tree on earth is one that grows in Damara Land, Africa. It is the Welwitschia mirabilis, named after its discoverer, Dr. Frederick Welwitsch, a German botanist who discovered it in the middle of the 19th century. The queerest tree lives 100 years. It has two leaves during its lifetime. The trunk is two feet in circumference. The two leaves are six feet long and two to three feet wide.