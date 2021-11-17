From the Archives (November 17, 1921): The Prince and the country(From an Editorial)

17 November 2021 00:15 IST

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales landed in Bombay to-day. In other circumstances, India might have accorded to the Prince the welcome due to his position in the Empire. But the conditions obtaining in India at present are such that the great national organizations have felt themselves obliged to refuse to participate in any manner in the various official functions and receptions arranged in connection with the visit. Long before the Non-Co-operation movement was adopted, as early as the year 1918, the attitude of the country towards the Prince’s visit was made clear by the abandonment by the Delhi Congress of the resolution welcoming the Prince of Wales to India. The Nagpur Congress held in December last passed the following resolution: “This Congress is of opinion that in pursuance of the policy of Non-Co-operation the people of India should refrain from taking any part in the functions or festivities in honour of H.R.H. the Duke of Connaught during his forthcoming visit to India.”

