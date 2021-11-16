From the Archives (November 16, 1921): Police administration

16 November 2021 00:15 IST

The review of the Bengal Government on the Police administration of the province during 1920 refers to the improvements effected in the conditions of service, especially in the subordinate ranks. Varying reports are said to have been received on the work of the rural police and the complaints relating to the inadequacy of the chaukidar’s pay are considered to be general and well founded. The health of the force showed no improvement, malaria and influenza causing much illness. Improved conditions of housing may minimise the chances of sickness but progress is said to be retarded by financial considerations. The sanctioned strength of the subordinate police rose from 23,051 to 24,852. The expenditure of the department increased from rupees 1 crore 15 lakhs to rupees 1 crore 31 lakhs in round figures. The increase is mainly due to the enhanced rates of pay, to the grant of “ad interim” allowances to ministerial officers, and for travelling and conveyance allowances.

