November 15, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

Washington, Nov. 14: The United States and six West European countries have agreed to terminate the 1968 agreement establishing a two-tier market for gold, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman, Mr. Arthur Burns said last night. The six countries are Belgium, West Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland. “The United States may henceforth sell gold from its stockpile but will not buy gold either in present circumstances or in foreseeable circumstances,” Mr. Burns told a press conference. He said the U.S. view was that it would be bound by Article 4 of the International Monetary Fund agreement which prohibits members from buying gold at higher than “par value” — its official price — or selling at below par. The 1968 agreement established a two-tier system for buying and selling gold. Central banks would buy and sell gold among themselves at the then official price of $35 an ounce and stop supplying gold to private markets, which would be allowed to find their own price levels. The move was taken to stop a massive flow of gold from central banks into the private market. The official gold price now is $42.22 an ounce compared with about $97 an ounce on the private market. In Tokyo Japanese monetary officials said that the agreement to terminate the two-tier gold price system was expected to cause a decline in free market gold prices and help stabilise the world monetary situation — Reuter.

