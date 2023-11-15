HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | 2-tier gold price system to be ended
Premium

November 15, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST

Washington, Nov. 14: The United States and six West European countries have agreed to terminate the 1968 agreement establishing a two-tier market for gold, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman, Mr. Arthur Burns said last night. The six countries are Belgium, West Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland. “The United States may henceforth sell gold from its stockpile but will not buy gold either in present circumstances or in foreseeable circumstances,” Mr. Burns told a press conference. He said the U.S. view was that it would be bound by Article 4 of the International Monetary Fund agreement which prohibits members from buying gold at higher than “par value” — its official price — or selling at below par. The 1968 agreement established a two-tier system for buying and selling gold. Central banks would buy and sell gold among themselves at the then official price of $35 an ounce and stop supplying gold to private markets, which would be allowed to find their own price levels. The move was taken to stop a massive flow of gold from central banks into the private market. The official gold price now is $42.22 an ounce compared with about $97 an ounce on the private market. In Tokyo Japanese monetary officials said that the agreement to terminate the two-tier gold price system was expected to cause a decline in free market gold prices and help stabilise the world monetary situation — Reuter.   

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.