November 15, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

Patna, Nov. 14: The Editor and Printer of the “Tarun Bharat”, a local Hindi Weekly, which was being prosecuted at Patna for publishing a proscribed poem called “Soldier’s Song,” have tendered an unconditional apology to the Government and admitted committing the offence by publishing the poem for which they express deepest regret and throw themselves at the mercy of the Government. They undertake to publish their apology in three consecutive issues of their paper “Tarun Bharat” and pay Rs. 1000 to the Flood Relief Fund. They have also undertaken that neither in this or in any other paper nor by any public speech will they publish anything under section 124 A and 152A I.P.C.