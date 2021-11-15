From the Archives (November 15, 1921): The condition of the masses(From an Editorial)

15 November 2021 00:15 IST

On a recent occasion, Sir George Lloyd, the Governor of Bombay, deplored the absence of statistics relating to Labour. With infinitely greater force, one might deplore that we have no statistics relating directly to the economic condition of the rural population. Attempts have been made, however, in recent years by individuals interested in the subject, to provide an economic survey of isolated tracts; and the conditions which these surveys have revealed to the public are not in the least cheering. The latest survey of the kind is the one made by Dr. Harold Mann, Director of Agriculture, Bombay whose sympathy for the rural population is so well known. His survey, for which by the way, the country ought to feel grateful, relates to Jategaon Budruk, a village which “certainly is typical of a very large area in the Deccan.” The conditions which Dr. Mann and his collaborator depict in the village are exceedingly depressing. Agriculture is the main, if not indeed the only, industry in the village, but sixty per cent of the cultivators cultivate an area less than what is required to support themselves at their own standard of life.

