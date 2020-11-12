From the Archives (November 12, 1970): Defences against unemployment (From an Editorial)

12 November 2020 00:15 IST

There has been considerable anxious discussion of the problem of unemployment in the country. It is not as if the malaise has reached uncontrollable dimensions. But it is not wise to let it deteriorate by not taking timely and effective steps to solve the problem. Mr. G. D. Somani pointed out the other day in an address at the Bombay Productivity Council that there was a time when it was felt that the food problem was insoluble, but with the advent of the new farm strategy of improved cultivation practices, a potential was being activated which would make the country self-sufficient in food with a margin for exports. Likewise, given the right approach, it should be possible to provide job as well as training facilities in the measure necessary. It is important to assess both the aggregate volume of unemployment, current and prospective, and its scatter among the different categories – age groups, skilled and unskilled categories. The besetting headache here is that the backlog of unemployment has been mounting from Plan to Plan despite the efforts to contain it. If present trends are allowed to continue, the number of the unemployed will rise to 50 millions in 1979 through 23 millions in 1973-74 from 15 millions at present.

