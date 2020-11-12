From the Archives (November 12, 1920): Preparing for world peace (From an editorial)

After winning the war that was fought to end all war the triumphant politicians of the West have spent about two years of their vaunted reconstruction in furiously preparing for the promised peace. But, as is obvious from the prevailing conditions at the present day, the expected era seems to recede as remote as ever from the reach of struggling humanity. The wounds of war have gone deep into the heart of the world and threaten to defy all practised forms of political surgery. The nerve centres of the old-world equilibrium have been shaken to their very root and human sentiments have reached a high pitch of sensitiveness dangerous alike to all aggressive ambitions of militarist domination or peaceful penetration. The sudden emancipation of minor nationalities in Europe, the irresistible awakening of dormant nationalism in Asia and the intensive manifestation of colour prejudice, combined with the universal unrest of labour engaged in its struggle either for existence or domination have helped to create a situation which is as complex in its nature as it is difficult to handle.