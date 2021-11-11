From the Archives (November 11, 1971): Palace as hotel opposed

11 November 2021 00:15 IST

Mr. Tiwari, Leader of the ruling Party in the City Corporation, assured the House to-day [Bangalore, November 10] that the civic body would not grant license for converting the Bangalore Palace, property of the Maharaja of Mysore, into a luxury hotel and shopping complex, as was being proposed. Moves were afoot to acquire the palace and the land surrounding it by the Corporation for converting them into a garden. Replying to a question by Mr. Vatal Nagaraj, leader of the Kannada Chaluvaligars, Mr. Tiwari said that the Finance Committee had urged the Commissioner to acquire the property and prepare an estimate for turning it into a garden. (A project for converting the palace into a 56-roomed luxury hotel and plans to build a swimming pool and a shopping centre in the sprawling lawns were announced recently.) Mr. Vatal Nagaraj urged the Corporation to acquire the palace and the land belonging to it and preserve it as a historical monument which it was.

