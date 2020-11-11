From the Archives (November 11, 1970): General de Gaulle passes away

General Charles de Gaulle, former French President, died here [Colombey-les-Deux-Églises] suddenly last night [November 9], aged 79, of a heart attack. The General slumped over a table in his country home here while playing patience and waiting for the evening television news programme that he seldom missed. General de Gaulle, the man who rallied France in World War II and who was its President from December 1959 to April 1969, died 15 minutes later at 19.30 p.m. (local). Only Mme de Gaulle was present when the former Chief of State was struck with the heart attack. She called a local doctor and the parish priest. The doctor pronounced him dead. He lunched alone with his wife, Yvonne, who for nearly 50 years had shared his hopes and faith. During the afternoon the man who welcomed solitude as “my friend” walked alone in the grounds of his house under a grey sky, and in a wind which tore the last leaves from the trees. He returned to his manuscript on the second volume of his memoirs, to be called “The Effort,” and then at 7 p.m. joined his wife in the salon, spread a pack of cards on a small bridge table for a round of patience (the only game he ever played) “and was struck by a heart attack.” His sudden death stunned the country. People stopped one another on the street to pass on the news.