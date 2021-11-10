From the Archives (November 10, 1971): Normal ties with China: P.M.’s offer

10 November 2021 00:15 IST

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, said to-day [Paris, November 9] that India was prepared to resume normal relations with China and exchange ambassadors without waiting for a solution of the border problem between the two countries. Asked at her press conference whether India would make use of French good offices for resumption of normal diplomatic relations with China, Mrs. Gandhi pointed out that India had diplomatic relations at the level of ‘Charge d’Affaires’. “We have no objection to an exchange of ambassadors and we hope this will be done. If the French Government can help, we have no objection to that,” the Prime Minister added. Earlier, she was asked whether India was ready to resume normal relations with China on the basis of the status quo on the border and in regard to the Akasi Chin area. “This is a question that could be discussed. So far as normalisation of relations is concerned, I made a statement immediately after I became Prime Minister in 1966,” Mrs. Gandhi said. (Mrs. Gandhi said in 1966 that she would maintain the friendliest relations with the neighbouring countries). Mrs. Gandhi in reply to questions said that as far as she knew both France and the United States had cut off arms aid to Pakistan.

