From the Archives (November 10, 1970): Probe into British author’s book

10 November 2020 00:15 IST

The Defence Minister, Mr. Jagjivan Rant to-day [November 9, New Delhi] assured the Lok Sabha that the question as to who supplied the material to the British author, Mr. Neville Maxwell for his book “India’s China war” would be examined thoroughly and action taken “as early as possible.” He was replying to Mr. Nath Pai, who sought to know whether Mr. Maxwell had obtained permission to reproduce extracts from Lt.-Gen Henderson-Brook’s report on the NEFA reverses in 1962 and if so what action had been taken against the author for publishing the extracts. Mr. Jagjivan Ram, who faced rough weather on the question, said that “nobody in the Defence Ministry was authorised to disclose any classified document to any unauthorised person”, and if anyone had supplied any document without Government authorisation “action under the Official Secrets Act will be taken.” Mr. Nath Pai, who described the matter as “serious”, contended that the book on which his question was based was patently partial and highly prejudicial though it made “interesting reading”. He quoted from the book in which the author had claimed that he (author) has drawn extracts from unpublished files and materials in the Army. The author had also claimed he was given access to these sources and observed he could not name them (the sources) “but can only thank them.” Mr. Nath Pal said there were only two copies of the report available – one with the Defence Minister, and the other at the Cabinet Secretariat. The Government treated the matter, which affected India’s security and integrity in a cavalier manner, Mr. Nath Pal alleged. Mr. Nath Pai also quoted a reply given in the House in September 1963 by the then Defence Minister expressing his inability to place the report on the table of the House on the plea that the material contained in the report would be of invaluable help to the enemy.

Advertising

Advertising