From the Archives (November 10, 1920): Armstice Day

London, November 7: Armstice Day will be observed with even greater solemnity this year than last year. Symbolic burials in London and Paris of anonymous heroes in the national resting places as a tribute to unknown valour has made an unusually strong appeal to popular sentiment. The personal participation of His Majesty in the London ceremony will add an historic interest to the occasion. Seven thousand relatives of fallen warriors, who will be chosen by ballot, are being invited to witness the ceremony of the unveiling of the cenotaph or to attend the service in the Abbey. Places for 100 representatives of the three fighting services, also of the principal organisations for ex-servicemen, of those who lost their sight in the war, and of nurses, will be reserved. Representatives of the 3 services will all be recipients of the Victoria Cross or who otherwise distinguished themselves in the war.
