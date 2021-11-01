From the Archives (November 1, 1971): Stolen idol sold in the U.S. sold for Rs. 75 lakhs

01 November 2021 00:15 IST

Madras, Oct. 31: The Tamil Nadu Police to-night claimed to have unearthed a gang of racketeers who had managed to smuggle out a 1,200-year-old Nataraja idol from an ancient temple in Sivapuram (ten km. from Kumbakonam) to New York. The 1.4 metre idol of the early Chola period has been sold to an art lover in New York for a sum of $one million (Rs. 75 lakhs), police said. Facts came to light when police arrested on Thursday Thilagar of Kuttalam (Thanjavur district) who narrated the startling story of how the idol made its way from Kumbakonam to Madras, then to Bombay and finally to New York, passing innumerable hands. The Nataraja idol, police said, was among the six other idols recovered when some local people unearthed them in a place, six miles from Kumbakonam in 1952. The other idols were Sivakamasundari, Somaskandar, Vinayagar Tirugnana Sambandar and another Amman. The temple trustees at Sivapuram to whom the idols were handed over, finding them mutilated and tarnished, got them back after being polished by some famous sthapathis. Police said that moulds of Nataraja and Somaskanda idols were taken subsequently by some men who had links with Bombay racketeers in idol smuggling and fakes were cast from the idols.

