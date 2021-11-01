The Sadhus’ Conference met in Jallianwala Bagh on Saturday. Mahant Lachmendas, Chairman said that the Government action against Shankaracharya had made it incumbent on Sadhus to enter politics. Parmatma had laid it on Sadhus and Mahatmas to protect Dharma and they should not fear the prison. Shankaracharya Bhakartirtha and Govindananda were already in jail. True Sadhus should be the upholders of Liberty and Servants of the country. Swami Jagdishwaranand Bharti of Hardwar who presided exhorted the Sadhus to take up national service. He regretted that while Sadhus in previous regimes received respect and Jagirs, they were now suspects as in Simla where they were interrogated by every constable. He dwelt on the duty of King and Government to keep the subjects satisfied and traced the history of repression in India commencing with the Rowlatt Bill and referred to the Khilafat question and happenings in Jallianwala Bagh resulting in non-co-operation.
A hundred years ago November 1, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (November 1, 1921): All India Sadhus’ Conference
