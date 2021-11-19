From the Archives (Nov. 19, 1921): At Amritsar

Amritsar, November 18: Public feeling is simply shocked at the monstrous sentence of one month’s hard labour passed yesterday on Hariram, a volunteer of Swaraj Ashram Corps, for alleged assault on a shopkeeper who kept his shop open during the general Hartal. The lad is just over sixteen and is ordered to furnish security for six months on the export of the substantive sentence, which means additional six months’ simple imprisonment in default. That such severe sentence should have been passed by an Indian magistrate for what people regard as a more or less technical offence needing more warning or admonition only heightens the public surprise and regret. The lad received the sentence without fear or perturbation and refused to allow his father to furnish security.