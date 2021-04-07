From the Archives | ‘No pull-back to pre-war borders’

07 April 2021 00:15 IST

Tel Aviv, April 6: Israeli Defence Minister, Moshe Dayan, has said that Israel would prefer war to withdrawal from occupied territories on the conditions set by the Arabs. “If the choice is withdrawal to the pre-six day war borders or war, as it is said to be by our Arab neighbours, I would prefer not to withdraw. War along the present line would be preferable,” he said addressing the United Labour Party convention here yesterday. Gen. Dayan said Israel was not at war with the Soviet Union “and I hope with all my heart that we shall not find ourselves fighting Russian soldiers.” He said, he hoped the threats against Israel being heard from Moscow did not represent the Russians' policy in Cairo and that they would use their influence there against war and for peace. Earlier, addressing the same convention, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Abba Eban, expressed hope for a Middle Eastern Community on the lines of the European Community. This was not an impossibility, he added. Mr. Eban rejected the proposals for international guarantees, rather than agreed and secure borders. He said: “The Jewish people throughout its long history has had rather too many guarantees and not enough geography.” Mr. Eban said guarantees, which would have the backing of the United Nations, would not necessarily be lasting.

