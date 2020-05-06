From the Archives (May 6, 1970): 4 students die in U.S. anti-war protests

The Vietnam war, which had virtually ceased to be a contentious domestic issue since President Nixon initiated his disengagement plan, has once again become the cause of major political unrest in the United States in the wake of his decision to send U.S. troops into Cambodia. The truce that had more or less been in effect between war protesters and the Government since the anti-war moratorium of last November has now been shattered by countrywide protests against Mr. Nixon’s new Indo-China policy. The seat of unrest is once again the universities and the campuses, and yesterday (May 4) alone, students in a dozen colleges around the country staged demonstrations, at least one of which ended in violence and tragedy. At Kent State University in Ohio, during a confrontation between students and national guardsmen, four students, two of them girls, were killed by gunfire. This incident — the first involving so many fatalities — sent a shock wave through the country. From California to Rhode Island and from Pennsylvania to Arizona there have been less ugly incidents.