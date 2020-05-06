A hundred years ago May 6, 1920 Archives

From the Archives (May 6, 1920): Ill-treatment of Indians(From third editorial)

When Indians resent the ill-treatment of their brethren in Africa and Fiji, it is often received with a frown suggesting that the protest was not exactly right. But Britishers are apparently not slack in gathering up their world-scattered kin in one bond of fraternity. The Foreign Office set up a committee to devise means by which to foster greater solidarity among British communities in foreign countries and make British ideals permeate foreign climes, and the committee has issued a very favourable report proposing the inauguration of wide propaganda through Chambers of Commerce and patriotic societies through boy scouts, girl guides and well conducted journals. This scheme covers the world, but Indians only clamour for justice within the Empire and yet are told that the problem is best with insuperable difficulties. There are here and there individual Englishmen who stand by pure justice untrammelled by the prejudice of race or power, but the Pan-British bias which would treat the Indian as not worth a tinker’s damn is still apparently wide and deep.

