From the Archives (May 5, 1970): Lall, Toast of Indian Camp

It would not be far wrong to say that Premjit Lall would play a key-role in India’s fortunes in the Davis Cup competition. Tall, lithe and handsome, he was equally elegant in his play. He it was, who gave a psychological advantage by wearing out Ruffels in a five-set marathon in the opening singles. On the final day too, he was at the vanguard to see his country through when he literally outplayed Crealy in the reverse singles which gave India a winning lead over Australia in the Davis Cup East Zone final. He was the toast of the Indian camp this afternoon. Lall the National champion has thus become a national hero overnight. Taking Laver to five sets in the Wimbledon last year was no mean achievement. He proved he had that calibre of tennis needed to achieve success. In his matches here [Bangalore] he was superbly efficient and pleasingly flowing in the way in which he took the ball on the rise, used the reverse angles daringly, volleyed audaciously and served himself powerfully and cleverly out of any difficulty. He was quite fast all round, thus apparently having all the time in the world to cut off intended passes with decisive volleys, particularly off the backhand, picking his shots with a marksman’s accuracy when clouting unreturnable drives off services.