From the Archives (May 5, 1920): Rent control.(From second editorial)

The New York State Legislature is taking the lead in the enactment of new laws to protect tenants of the middle and lower classes from the predatory “grasping” of profiteering land-owners. A Bill will in the near future be introduced in the British Parliament to extend the operations of the Rent Act in Britain. Under the Bill, there will be regulated increase in net pre-war rents not exceeding 30 per cent, and evictions will not be allowed except in cases where some satisfactory provision is made for accommodating the tenants. The cry of “high rent” is heard all over India. Leaders of public opinion, Municipalities and Provincial Governments are actively engaged in finding out a satisfactory solution of the difficult problem in the country. The fact that the Governor-General’s assent has been given to the Calcutta Rent Act is deemed as a sign of the Government’s recognition of the value of such relief measures.