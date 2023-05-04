Golden jubilee of ‘Mathrubhumi’

May 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

Calicut, May 3: The ‘Mathrubhumi’, which celebrates its golden jubilee on Friday was the first Malayalam daily newspaper to come out from Malabar and it has become an institution by now. The jubilee celebrations are being inaugurated in Cochin tomorrow by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. Mathrubhumi was launched by political leaders like K.P. Kesava Menon, K. Madhavan Nair, K.N. Nambudiripad, P. Ramunni Menon, P. Achuthan, T.V. Sundara Aiyar and A. Karunakara Menon, soon after the Malabar rebellion of 1921, to champion the cause of freedom to inculcate a spirit of service to the motherland and to forge communal amity. The beginning was very small, though the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company was registered as a public company with its office at Calicut and with authorised capital of Rs. 1 lakh (20,000 shares of Rs. 5 each). When the paper was launched, the subscribed capital was a mere Rs. 11,390. On a worn-out printing press, the paper made its debut on March 17, 1923, as a tri-weekly with Mr. K.P. Kesava Menon as its first Editor (He is the Chief Editor now). The condition improved and seven years later, on April 6, 1930, on the historic Dandi March day, the paper became a daily. It increased its circulation and became a red rag to the British bull. An annoyed Madras government once banned the paper in March 1942.