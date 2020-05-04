From the Archives (May 4, 1970): India and Nepal

King Mahendra, who recently set himself up as interim Chairman of his own Council of Ministers, has now appointed a Royal Council under his son and heir, Prince Birendra, to look after routine State affairs during his convalescence. The King is reported to be recovering from an attack of chicken-pox. King Mahendra is the fountain of all power in Nepal, and he is of the opinion that the panchayati system alone is fitted to his country. But there are demands from certain sections of his people for some modifications at least in the three-tier system of panchayat elections and for more civil liberties. The King may eventually have to satisfy these demands. Relations between India and Nepal have been passing through a difficult stage in recent months and Indian personnel who had been doing useful work in that kingdom are being progressively withdrawn. Indian wireless operators from eight checkposts on the Nepal-Tibetan border have returned home and others will return by the end of this year.