ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, May 4, 1923) Slave trade
Premium

May 04, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

London, May 2: A White Paper has been issued containing the correspondence with regard to slavery in Abyssinia and relating chiefly to the capture of a Dhow off the Hedjaz Coast which had 26 slaves abroad. They had been purchased in the interior of Abyssinia and shipped at Tajura in French Somalia for the Arabian Coast. The Abyssinian Regent, Ras Taffari, gave assurances that his government was very desirous of catching and punishing slave traders. A report of the British Legation at Adis Abira dated March 26, 1922, says that the statement that the slave trade in Abyssinia was increasing is inaccurate as the districts which produce slaves are being gradually depopulated and the frontiers of Abyssinia now march everywhere with those of the civilised power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US