(From the Archives, May 4, 1923) Slave trade
May 04, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

London, May 2: A White Paper has been issued containing the correspondence with regard to slavery in Abyssinia and relating chiefly to the capture of a Dhow off the Hedjaz Coast which had 26 slaves abroad. They had been purchased in the interior of Abyssinia and shipped at Tajura in French Somalia for the Arabian Coast. The Abyssinian Regent, Ras Taffari, gave assurances that his government was very desirous of catching and punishing slave traders. A report of the British Legation at Adis Abira dated March 26, 1922, says that the statement that the slave trade in Abyssinia was increasing is inaccurate as the districts which produce slaves are being gradually depopulated and the frontiers of Abyssinia now march everywhere with those of the civilised power.

From the Archives

