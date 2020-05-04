From the Archives (May 4, 1920): Khilafat and non co-operation.

At the request of the Madras Khilafat Committee, Mr. C. Rajagopalachariar addressed a political meeting of Hindus and Mohammedans on the subject of the “Khilafat and non co-operation”. Mr. Rajagopalachariar, who spoke for nearly an hour and a half, devoted a good portion of his speech to answer certain adverse criticisms made by Mr. C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar and Dr. Subramania Aiyar in the volumes of the “New India” paper in respect of the Resolution on Non Co-operation passed at the Khilafat Conference held recently in this city. The speaker said that he agreed to the view expressed by Dr. Subramania Aiyar “that the interests of India are inevitably bound up with the maintenance of British power as long as it is possible to preserve it by every legitimate means,” but he protested emphatically against his statement “that I cannot as a Hindu subject of the Empire consent to co-operate with other subjects in it who would seek to destroy the British power on grounds not strictly connected with the Indian interests.” Far from Muslim British subjects in this country seeking to destroy the British power, they sought to get the British Government resolve the Khilafat problem so as to continue to maintain their power.