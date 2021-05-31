From the Archives (May 31, 1971): Telangana talks continue in Delhi

31 May 2021 00:15 IST

The Union Planning Minister, Mr. C. Subramaniam, and the Telangana Praja Samithi leader, Dr. M. Chenna Reddy, discussed for an hour this morning [New Delhi, May 30] the proposals for a settlement of the Telangana problem. Dr. Reddy met the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, yesterday and it was decided then that he should meet Mr. Subramaniam today. Neither Dr. Reddy nor Mr. Subramaniam would, at the end of the talks, indicate either the contents of the proposals or the progress they have made. Dr. Reddy will resume his dialogue with Mr. Subramaniam to-morrow. Any further meeting with the Prime Minister would depend on the outcome of that dialogue.

Our correspondent writes from Hyderabad: Mr. D. Sanjivayya, Ruling Congress President, arrived in Hyderabad to-day from New Delhi on a four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. When pressmen referred to the talks being held at New Delhi by Mrs. Indira Gandhi, and Mr. C. Subramaniam with Dr. Chenna Reddy, Mr. Sanjivayya said, “Let us hope some solution to the Telangana problem will emerge from these talks.”

