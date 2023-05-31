May 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

Geneva, May 30: The Opium Commission yesterday heard the report of Monsignor Brent on the American efforts to suppress the abuse of opium in the Philippines, and which urged the necessity of an understanding being arrived at with other countries to overcome smuggling which is still rampant there. Sir Malcolm Delevingne on behalf of Britain formulated proposals promoting the enforcement of the second part of the International Convention. He recommended raising the price of prepared opium, registration of opium smokers, supervision and control of production, state monopoly for sale of opium products and International understanding for the restriction and supervision of the trade in opium.

