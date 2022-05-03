From the Archives (May 3, 1922) | On the verge of Civil war

May 03, 2022 00:15 IST

Another fervent effort is being made to stop the outbreak of civil war in Ireland. The trouble in the north has been temporarily stayed by the Collins-Craig agreement but the terms of this arrangement are not recognised by the militant Republicans either on the Ulster border or in the southern countries. This extreme movement has, in fact, gone beyond the control of Mr. De Valera himself, for that gentleman has declared that he has no desire to make an appeal to arms at this juncture. The ultra-Republicans, however, seem at present to be the dominating element in the Irish military forces and nothing effective has yet been done to bring them under the control of the civil power. The authority of the Provisional Government is repudiated and a position has been reached in which armed force appears to be a determining factor. This state of things is roundly condemned by all the responsible and Pacific sections of the Irish people. With a view to putting an end to it, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin and the Lord Mayor of that city (both ardent supporters of the Irish cause) have invited Mr. Collins and Mr. De Valera to a conference, from which it is hoped a truce will result.