From the Archives (May 3, 1971): ‘Holiday habit should be encouraged’

The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, said here yesterday [May 2, Bangalore] that people should be encouraged to spend holidays in heath resorts, hill stations and places abounding in scenic beauty. It would increase their efficiency and output, and the nation would benefit in the long run. Internal tourism could also become a major factor in the promotion of national integration and social cohesion, he added.

Declaring open the Ashoka hotel built by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation, the President said the workers in Soviet Russia were given compulsory holidays which they had to spend in health resorts. This had a great psychological value and the workers returned from their holiday throughly refreshed. The Governor, Mr. Dharma Vira, hailed the new amenity created in Bangalore for tourists.

Dr. Karan Singh, Union Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister, in his welcome speech, outlined the task ahead in developing tourism in India.