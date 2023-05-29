ADVERTISEMENT

Between India and Ceylon
May 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Question of telephone connection: A scheme which the Indian authorities are just now considering, to connect Burma with India and all the principal towns in India with one another by telephone, writes the Ceylon “Daily News”, naturally raises the question as to whether telephonic connection between India and Ceylon cannot be established. Such project is rendered more feasible than under ordinary circumstances by the fact that the Indian scheme is to extend to South India. Madras and Ootacamund and Cochin and Tuticorin are also to be connected by trunk lines. Once the Tuticorin installation is established, the question of connecting Ceylon with it through Talaimannar and Danushkodi is not a matter of great difficulty.

