From the Archives (May 28, 1971): Refugee relief

28 May 2021 00:15 IST

The Union Government is greatly disappointed at the world Powers’ poor response for help to the refugees from East Bengal. Authoritative sources indicated here to-day [New Delhi, May 27] that whatever had been received so far as aid to the refugees “is a drop in the ocean.” However, the Government of India is confident that in the next few months, there will be a better understanding by leading nations of the seriousness of the refugee problem faced by this country. In fact, the entire rehabilitation policy of the Government is based on the assumption that it should be possible for the refugees to return to their country in the next six months. This is the period, the Government believes, within which world Powers would be able to exert influence on Pakistan to create conditions of normalcy in East Bengal as a result of which the refugees could get back. Meanwhile, it is learnt the average daily inflow of refugees in the last two days has registered a slight fall. It is now 50,000 as against 60,000. The Union Government has also tightened up security measures on the border with a view to preventing infiltrators getting into our country in the guise of refugees. The Union Government has also tightened up security measures on the border with a view to preventing infiltrators getting into our country in the guise of refugees.

