From the Archives (May 28, 1970): Peaceful polling in Ceylon

Polling in the whole of Ceylon to day (May 27), backed up by light security arrangements and an alerted Army, went off peacefully with no major incident reported from anywhere in the island. A record 85 per cent of the island's five and a half million voters were reported to have exercised their franchise in a highly disciplined manner in the keen tussle between Prime Minister Mr. Dudley Senanayake and the opposition leader Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, to head the government for the next five years. It was officially stated about 50 young persons were put behind the bars during the last one month. They were believed to have connection with an altered plot by “Che Guevara” type revolutionaries to disrupt the poll by sporadic terrorist raids on polling booths and police stations. Ruling Front and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party-led Opposition circles concede that it is a neck-and-neck race between them.