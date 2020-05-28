From the Archives (May 28, 1920): A scape-goat – of sorts(From an editorial)

28 May 2020 00:15 IST

If the majority report of the Hunter Committee is viewed in India with feelings of mingled indignation and despair, those feelings are not mitigated by the opinions expressed by the authoritative voices of the European community. One despairs of any harmonious co-operation in the future between the two races when on so vital a matter, with issues so clearly defined, the ordinary standards of judgment are cast to the winds and the worst passions of racial prejudice are called into play. An India which was led to believe that there is no half-way house between right and wrong has now to learn that circumstances alter cases, that what was sauce for the German goose is not necessarily sauce for the British gander. The prevailing opinion among the European community appears to be that General Dyer was butchered to make a seditionists’ holiday. Their hearts, we are assured, go out to him in this hour of travail. An honest, conscientious soldier who did his duty and was cruel to be kind has been sacrificed to appease the clamor of Indian politicians. This view is echoed, as will be seen from a cable appearing elsewhere, by an expounder of the doctrines of the Prince of Peace who claims that General Dyer saved not only the Punjab but the whole of India. He protests against making of such a man a scape-goat.

