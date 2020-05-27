From the Archives (May 27, 1970): Strange bedfellows

Having routed the Hertzogites in the recent general election, Dr. Vorster, South Africa’s Prime Minister, has been visiting Malawi, his client State, and Mr. Ian Smith’s Rhodesia. While these two countries are anxious to receive material aid from South Africa, the richest and most powerful country in the south of the continent, Mr. Smith also looks up to it for military aid against the nationalist guerillas who are preparing themselves to fight his illegal regime. While other African States condemn the racist regimes in Rhodesia and South Africa Dr. Hastiings Banda, Malawi’s leader, has been maintaining friendly relations with both for economic reasons. There are reports that South Africa is setting up a military base at Lilongwe in Malawi which would not only be valuable as part of its forward air defences but could also be utilised for air operations against the African guerilla camps in Tanzania and Zambia. About 6,000 guerillas are said to be training in Zanzibar; many more have already completed training elsewhere in Tanzania and Zambia. Though they have occasionally staged some raids in Rhodesia, the guerillas do not yet pose a threat to the Smith regime.