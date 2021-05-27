From the Archives (May 27, 1921): Japanese crown prince

London, May 24: Prince Hirohito’s visit to Scotland concluded with the height of Highland hospitality. At a farewell banquet at Blair Athol Castle toasts to the King, Emperor of Japan and Prince Hirohito were drunk with Highland honours, the guests standing with one foot on the table. This so impressed the Japanese that the latter also stood on chairs and sang and banzaied. Subsequently a Highland dance was held in the ball-room, the Duke and Dutchess of Athol participating. The ball was terminated by the singing of “Auld Lang Syne” and “Will Ye Na Come Back Again”. It was after midnight when Hirohito’s party arrived at the station where further cordial farewells took place. Prince Hirohito told the Duke, “I will never forget my stay with you.”