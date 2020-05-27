A hundred years ago May 27, 1920. Archives

From the Archives (May 27, 1920): Whitewash. (From an editorial)

At least the Hunter Committee Report has seen the light of day and an apprehensive public has had its worst anticipations realised. It is whitewash, pure and simple, an apologia for crimes that in other circumstances would have provoked floods of indignation from the very persons who now attempt to gloss over the most serious breaches of the laws of humanity and civilisation. One understands better now Mr. Montagu’s coyness in refusing to publish the Hunter Report earlier, for its flimsy attempts at condonation, its strange evaluation of evidence and the facility with which it jumps to conclusions unwarranted even by the facts that were presented to its contemplation, would not have borne the test of public scrutiny. His anxiety therefore to take action on the report before its publication arose, it is now clear, from a desire to shield the whitewashers from the glare of public criticism and to face the public, British and Indian, with the accomplished fact in the question of punishment.

