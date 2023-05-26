May 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

Cape Kennedy, May 23: Three American astronauts rocketed into orbit to-day on an unprecedented mission to salvage the crippled Skylab space station and make it their arbital home for a record 28 days.

Riding with the all-Navy crew of Charles Conrad (Jr.), Dr. Joseph P. Kerwin and Paul J. Weitz were hoping that they can repair America’s first orbiting laboratory and save the $2,600 million project. They started the journey on the fiery power of a Saturn rocket which blasted away from its launch pedestal at 6.30 p.m. IST. It disappeared 18 seconds later in low-hanging clouds.

“We’re here, Houstan. Everything’s looking good in here,” Conrad reported as the Apollo ferry ship settled 10 minutes later into an orbit ranging from about 150 to 350 kilometres above the earth.

