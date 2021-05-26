From the Archives (May 26, 1971): Recognition of Bangla Desh

26 May 2021 00:15 IST

External Affairs Minister, Swaran Singh declared in the Rajya Sabha to-day [New Delhi, May 25] that the Government had not taken any “fixed position” on the question of recognition of Bangla Desh. “If at any stage we feel recognition is necessary we will not hesitate to do so.” Replying to a five-hour discussion on Bangla Desh, Mr. Swaran Singh said the Government would not hesitate to accord formal recognition if it was in the “interest of peace, our national interest and in the interest of the people of Bangla Desh.” In the Lok Sabha a strong demand for recognition of Bangla Desh followed by material aid to the freedom fighters was made by several members. Mr. Swaran Singh, however, pointed out that the question had to be viewed from a larger angle. “There were certain norms which have to be carefully weighed such as the extent of the territory controlled, the quantum of support, the extent of writ and the repercussions of recognising a country which till now was part of Pakistan.” Mr. Swaran Singh also pointed out that the situation continued to be fluid.

