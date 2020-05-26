fifty years ago May 26, 1970 Archives

From the Archives (May 26, 1970): Unrest in Pakistan(From an editorial)

As always, there was strong criticism in Pakistan of the recent communal rioting in Maharashtra and an attempt was made to take the matter to the United Nations. No notice is taken of the steady flow of Hindu refugees to West Bengal under pressure of the Muslim majority in East Pakistan. However, the most significant development inside Pakistan has been the spurt in labour disputes, strikes and demonstrations. It is reported that during the past half-year the loss suffered by textile mills in Karachi amounted to over Rs. 3 crores. Several mills are still paralysed by labour disputes. This is, of course, a consequence of the liberal attitude adopted by the Yahya Khan regime towards organised labour, which now has the freedom to demand better wages and living conditions. Politicians of all types have been complaining about high prices and the scarcity of some commodities like edible oil, pulses, sugar, kerosene, etc.

