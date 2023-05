May 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

Baghdad, May 25: The Euphrates burst for several miles the bund forty miles Northwest of Baghdad on Wednesday night and fortyfive thousand acres of cultivated land with crops were inundated and canals badly damaged. The flood is expected to reach back to Baghdad West shortly and flow into the Tigris through the canal. The country surrounding Pelujah has been inundated.