From the Archives (May 26, 1920): Silently gagging the media.(From an editorial)

We note from the Lahore Tribune that the reprehensible practice of high Government officials sending for newspaper editors for the purpose of samjaoing and humiliating them on the pretext of their having published anything which had in some way, however remote or insignificant, to do with Government or individual officers and which turned out to be exaggerated, unauthorised or inaccurate in part, is still continued by the Punjab. This practice of silently and contemptuously gagging the Press, it is well-known, was a detested characteristic of the O’Dwyerian regime and we shall be very much surprised indeed if it has the approval of an administrator so different in outlook and ideals from Sir Michael O’Dwyer as Sir Edward MacLagan. The Tribune states that an incident, in the nature of a revival of this practice, took place a few days ago. The matter was a very simple one, and the Government had already issued its contradiction which the papers, or most of them, published on that very day. In the circumstances, as the Tribune says, unless the administration only wanted to display its authority which none disputed, it was absolutely unnecessary to adopt a procedure which could be justified, if at all, only in the worst of circumstances.