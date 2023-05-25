May 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

Jammu, May 24: Pakistan seems to be carrying on military preparations in the Chicken Neck area of the Kashmir front which was captured by India during the 1971 war and later returned under the Simla Agreement. Whereas pressmen yesterday saw on the Indian side the biggest seed farm of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, known as the Chinor Seed Farm, coming up and land to the last inch of the border cultivated, Pakistan has not even rehabilitated villages on the other side of the border along the Chinor farm sprawling along the Chicken Neck for about 16 km and about 40 km, west from here. There seems to be no civilian life but round-the-clock work on raising defence walls is clearly visible from this side. It is also clear that the Pakistan Government is not keen on rehabilitating these villages because the land is so fertile here that if it is not tilled for some time dense weeds and bushes will grow soon to clear which will be a herculean task just as it has happened on the Chinor side too which was not tilled since 1967. These reclamation operations had become necessary because this area lay across the river Chenab and Pakistani depredators taking shelter in the dense wild growth frequently made incursions on the Indian side.