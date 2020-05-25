From the Archives (May 25, 1970): The Outcaste(From an editorial)

In calling off the South African all-white cricket tour of England, the M.C.C.’s Cricket Council has at last let good sense prevail. But it needed intervention by the Government to bring that about. The Home Secretary, Mr. John Callaghan, made a formal request to the Council to cancel the controversial tour in view of the harm that it boded not only to race relations and the law and order situation at home but to Britain’s relations with the other Commonwealth countries. Fourteen of them had decided to boycott the forthcoming Commonwealth Games as a mark of protest and international cricket itself was faced with the distinct possibility of breaking up into two camps, white and nonwhite. When so much was at stake, why the Cricket Council should have clung to the tour so long is difficult to understand unless it be that it wanted to put the onus for cancellation on the Labour Government or wanted a face-saving way out of the mess it had created. The arguments of the tour-supporters that politics should be kept out of sports, that a militant minority should not be allowed to impose its will on the majority which wanted the tour, that there is more merit in maintaining links than in snapping them and so on, all become nonsensical in relation to South Africa.