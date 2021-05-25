From the Archives (May 25, 1921): Malegaon riots

25 May 2021 00:15 IST

The “Pioneer” gives further details of the riots at Malegaon. For several weeks a dispute has been in progress between Mahomedan Zemindars and their Hindu tenants. The dispute seems to have arisen over the right of begar which the tenants refused to concede having taken an oath that none of them would work for the Zemindars except for wages at prevalent rates. A Zemindar is reported to have beaten a woman for refusing to grind some dhol for him. This led to collision between the tenants and Zemindars and the latter when negotiations failed, apprehending attacks from Hindus after firing a few shots by way of warning which produced no effect, opened fire on the unarmed villagers killing two instantaneously and seriously wounding about fifteen. The mob then dispersed and the Zemindars retired to their houses.

