From the Archives (May 25, 1920): Externment of Nehru(From third editorial)

25 May 2020 00:15 IST

From further particulars about the externment of Pundit Jawahar Lal Nehru from the district of Dehra Dun, the Pundit’s crime appears to be that he happened to reside in the same hotel with his family solely for the purpose of recouping his health as the Afghan delegates in Mussoorie. He had not spoken a word to the delegates, but the presence of the delegates seems, however, to have stricken the Government with a peculiar sense of danger at Mussoorie, and the order served upon the Pundit is, we understand, only one of the many carbon copies that the police have been supplied with for using at their discretion. While the Defence of India Act is still in force the tendency to use it for purposes irrespective of justice or truth need not be a surprise – except of course to those unctuous souls for whom the Reforms have opened the gateways of freedom. The Act should have ended six months after the termination of the war, but an ingenuity of explanation has helped to keep in on.

