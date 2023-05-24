May 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

Washington, May 23: The United States President, Mr. Nixon, declared yesterday he would not resign on account of the apparent existence of a wideranging cover-up by his subordinates, but warned that present investigations threaten to damage U.S. national security. “I will not abandon my responsibilities,” he declared. “I will continue to do the job I was elected to do.” In two statements issued at the White House, Mr. Nixon specifically denied that he knew of the Watergate wiretapping intelligence capabilities and procedures, which of course must “remain secret.” This plan was drawn up in 1970, amidst a wave of bomb threats, bombings and campus demonstrations, the President said. It was intended to replace “certain types of undercover FBI operations” that had been suspended in 1966 after many years. Mr. Nixon said these included breaking-and-entering operations “on specified categories of targets in specified situations related to national security.” Mr. Nixon said the plan was formulated at his order by the heads of the FBI, the CIA, the Defence Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency. He said the plan was approved tentatively on July 23, 1970 but that approval was withdrawn five days later because FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover strongly objected to it. Copies of the Dean documents have been made available to Senate investigators and the Watergate prosecutors. Mr. Nixon noted that newspapers yesterday headlined portions of the plan that were made public by Senator Stuart Symington, a Missouri Democrat, who is acting Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Mr. Symington has promised to make a censored version of the plan public some time soon.

