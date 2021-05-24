From the Archives (May 24, 1971): Hindi terms

New Delhi, May 23: The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, is believed to be reconsidering the decision taken already that members of Parliament should use Hindi expressions to denote the names of Ministries and Government departments as circulated by a Presidential notification early this month. While it was explained by officials of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha that members were under no compulsion to use only Hindi expressions when putting questions and giving notice of call attention motions, a formal request was made to members that as far as possible they should use Hindi designations of Ministers and Hindi nomenclature of Ministries and departments. But contrary to the spirit of this request, papers circulated to members yesterday by the Parliament Secretariat have revealed that all English expressions have been completely eliminated and only Hindi expressions have been used to denote the designations of ministers and ministries. The normal practice all along has been to print members’ questions both in English and in Hindi separately. Mr. Era Sezhian, D.M.K. member of Parliament, has made a strong representation to the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha protesting against this “imposition of Hindi” on members to the exclusion of English.